Aamir Khan Joins Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, Displays Tricolour as He Spends Time With Daughter

After impressing the audiences with his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan was recently clicked having a relaxing time with his daughter Ira Khan. Following the trajectory of the Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign which urges citizens to hoist the tricolour atop their abode to celebrate the 75th year of India’s independence, the 3 Idiots actor also joined in by showcasing the Indian flag at his house in Mumbai.

On Friday Aamir Khan was spotted with her daughter Ira Khan leaning on his balcony along with the tri-colour hoisted at his house. While Aamir seemed busy with his cellphone, Ira had a cup in her hand as she interacted with her sibling. To mark the auspicious occasion of the 75th year of Indian Independence, the Indian Government has been requesting citizens to hoist the flag in their homes from August 13 to 15.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, the celebs from the tinsel town came together for a patriotic collaboration in the form of an anthem for Independence Day. In a video shared by the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan titled ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, several popular faces got featured like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Neeraj Chopra, Tiger Shroff and his father, Jackie Shroff, and Anupam Kher, MC Mary Kom, Mithali Raj and others besides Amitabh Bachchan himself. The song has been voiced by Sonu Nigam and Asha Bhosle, while Big B himself has sung a small part.

The video shows people from all over India bringing the tricolour home and hoisting it with pride and honour. When sharing it on his Twitter handle, Amitabh Bachchan called the Tiranga his pride, soul, identity and everything. He called it an honour to have lent his voice for a cameo in the anthem. The veteran actor requested his fans and admirers to bring home the tricolour and hoist it immediately.

Meanwhile, talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film received quote positive reviews despite the initial criticism. Directed by Advait Chandan the film marks Aamir Khan’s return to the big screen after a long sabbatical. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here