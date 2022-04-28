Aamir Khan Just Did Daughter Ira Khan's Makeup; Fans Call Him 'Best Dad Ever'; See Pics

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is a doting father to her daughter Ira Khan. The star kid’s social media posts often showcase the close bond the two share, and it is always a visual treat for the actor’s fans to see them together. Recently, Ira Khan treated fans to all smiling pictures with her father Aamir as the two bonded over makeup.

In the snaps posted by the 25-year-old on Instagram, we see Aamir Khan in a goofy mood along with his daughter. In the post, Ira Khan shared that her dad did her make up, and she wondered if he could do it right. She even revealed that the 3 Idiots star did it better than she does. In the clicks, we see Aamir dressed in a black crew-neck T-shirt as he poses with Ira who flaunts her makeup. Donning winged eyeliner and pink lips, Ira left her curly strands open as she posed happily with her dad.

Ira slipped into a black crop top and ripped denim pants and she accessorized her look with a pair of funky earrings. As we scroll through the pics, we see the father-daughter duo’s fun times as Ira is seen making her dad wear her hair band, the last photo sees the two smiling together as they pose for the lens, while the Dangal actor sported the headband by his daughter. The photos are testimony to the strong bond the father-daughter duo shares.

Taking to the captions, Ira Khan wrote, “Guess who did my make-up? It’s interesting when your father walks up to you and claims he can do your make-up better than you can… and he turns out to be right.Who needs YouTube tutorials?!"

Soon after the pics were posted on social media, Sona Mohapatra and Sidharth Menon took to the comments section to react. While the singer dropped a nerd face and heart emoticon, the actor dropped a hugging face and heart emoticons as they both loved the pics.

Fans too chimed into the comments section to shower love on Aamir and Ira. While one social media user commented, “Wow Best Dad Ever," another said, “Daughter & Dad duo !Such pictures should come more often…..💙🖤❤️." A third comment reads, “Coz he is the Mr Perfect ❤️."

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is awaiting the release of his much-delayed film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is the Hindi remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11.

