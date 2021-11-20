Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Locked for Baisakhi 2022 Release, to Clash With Bhediya, KGF 2

After several delays owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha have finally got its new release date. On Saturday afternoon, Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios announced the film’s new release date as Baisakhi, April 14th, 2022 with a brand new poster that captured the chemistry between Aamir and Kareena, who last worked together as a romantic pair in 3 Idiots. The film, originally slated for a Christmas 2020 release, was supposed to hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day 2022.

The actress, too, took to her social media handle to share the new poster where she can be seen keeping her head on Aamir’s shoulders. Sharing the post, she wrote, “We are happy to share our new poster and our new release date ☺"

However, the film will now clash with Yash starrer KGF 2 and Bhediya which stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sano. Both these films are slated to release on April 14, 2022.

Directed by Advait Chandan, and produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. The film was in production when the coronavirus pandemic halted shooting abruptly.

Aamir announced Laal Singh Chaddha in a media interaction on his birthday in 2019. “I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life-affirming story. It is a feel-good film. It is a film for the whole family. It’s a wonderful film so I really like it," he had said.

Shot in over 100 locations across India, the love story spans different time periods of the journey of the protagonists. It will release in theatres worldwide.

