Actor Aamir Khan, his ex-wife and producer Kiran Rao and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan recently attended a wedding in Bhopal. A few renowned politicians were also present at the event, details of which are not widely known as of now. However, a few videos from the wedding festivities have been doing rounds on the Internet because they feature Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan bonding. Several videos show the two singing and dancing together at the wedding.

In the clips that have now gone viral on social media, Aamir Khan is seen sporting a salt-and-pepper look with grey hair and a beard. At the exclusive gathering, the actor was spotted grooving with Kartik Aaryan. Alongside the duo on stage was the Punjabi vocalist Jasbir Jassi. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan sang the Raja Hindustani song ‘Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein.’ Additionally, he danced alongside Kartik on several songs. The two actors were seen dancing to 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' with the crowd at the wedding.

Pictures of Aamir and Congress leader Sachin Pilot engrossed in a conversation have been circulating on social media. The actor, who was wearing a light blue kurta and a white churidar, appeared to be in a good mood as he sat next to the politician and Kiran Rao. Other pictures of Aamir Khan appear to show him posing with some followers while wearing an Indian outfit.

Earlier, Punjabi singer Jassi Jasbir had also shared photos with Aamir Khan from the wedding on his social media handle. He captioned the images, “Dil da ameer, Aamir Khan (A person with a heart of gold, Aamir Khan)."

Aamir Khan last appeared in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Bollywood adaptation of Forrest Gump. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh played important roles in the film as well. Shortly after, Aamir stated that he would be taking a break from acting in order to spend more time with his family and close friends. The actor was seen in a small cameo in Salaam Venky as well.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is all set to release his upcoming movie, Shehzada. The film was earlier set to release on February 10, but now the makers have decided to postpone its release by a week. The revised release date is February 17. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles.

