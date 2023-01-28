Aamir Khan Looks Unrecognisable In Grey Hair and Beard, Poses With Singer Jassi At An Event

Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan has been away from the spotlight since he announced he will be taking a break from work to focus on her personal life. The actor made a rare appearance at his daughter Ira Khan’s engagement party last year. After going MIA for a while, Aamir was spotted yet again and he looked unrecognisable. He appeared to be attending an intimate gathering with Punjabi singer Jassi.

Taking to his social media accounts, Jassi shared a video in which Aamir joined a few other guests in the room and enjoyed a musical performance. In the video, Aamir was seated at a table with the singer, dressed in a traditional black ensemble and enjoying the performance. In the pictures, he posed with Jassi.

Aamir Khan announced his break from acting last year, citing that he wants to spend some time with his family. Walking down the red carpet of Salaam Venky’s premiere in December, Aamir Khan made it clear that he would not feature in any projects for at least a year. He stated, “I am not doing anything. From the last many years, I have been working continuously so right now I want to spend some time with my family. Paani foundation ka bhi kaam chal rha hai, aur bhi thoda kaam chal rha hai, so I will come back to acting after an year. You can see me in this small role."

The actor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor. The film was an adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump. The film was praised by critics but was hit by boycott calls against the film. The movie was streamed on Netflix sooner than the team had planned and several first time viewers praised the film on Twitter.

