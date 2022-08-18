“Aamir Khan Makes a Handsome Sikh”: Swara Bhasker praises Laal Singh Chaddha

Swara Bhaskar is known for her strong views on various issues. Apart from her films, she always steals the limelight for expressing her impeccable opinion on socio-political issues. Amid the boycott call as Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has bombed at the box office, the actress showered praises on the casting in the film. Calling Aamir Khan a “handsome Sikh", Swara also praised Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya, who play the lead roles in the film.

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha hit the theaters on August 11 and it has turned out to be the biggest flop in the extremely talented actor’s career. Amid the boycott calls as the film has not seen a good footfall at the theatres, many Bollywood celebrities have chosen social media to urge fans to watch the film. Swara is the latest actress to join her Bollywood friends like Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, and Neha Dhupia, who praised the film.

“ Watching #LalSinghChaddha! Already tugging at the heart strings. Have to say, Aamir Khan makes a handsome Sikh! Also, Little Laal and Little Rupa are so cute. And Mona Singh is all heart! Stellar casting job," tweeted Swara. She also tagged casting director Mukesh Chhabra in her tweet.

Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, is a comedy-drama directed by Advait Chandan. Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni wrote the screenplay for the film. The movie is bankrolled by Aamir Khan productions and Viacom 18 Studios.

In the movie, Mona Singh plays the role of Aamir’s mother Gurpreet. This is the Bollywood debut film of Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya, who plays Aamir’s friend Balaraju. It opened to mixed reviews from critics. Against its Rs 180 crore budget, the movie generated worldwide revenue of less than Rs 90 crore in its first week.

