Aamir Khan Makes His Way To Dance Deewane Juniors, Steps Out Wearing a Traditional Blue Kurta

The grand finale of Dance Deewane Juniors is assured to be a star-studded affair. While earlier in the day, it was revealed that Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor will be seen in the finale episode, it has now been confirmed that Aamir Khan is also set to appear on the show.

On Wednesday evening, Aamir was spotted on the sets of the dance reality show wearing a traditional blue kurta and a pair of white pyjamas. Aamir attended the finale of the dance reality show to promote his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor is appearing on the show sans his co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.

Dance Deewane Juniors features Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi as the judges. Earlier in the day, Neetu shared a video in which she joined Ranbir, Vaani and Marzi were seen dancing on RK’s film Shamshera titled ‘Ji Huzoor.’ The finale episode was shot in Mumbai on Wednesday with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash handling hosting duties.

Shamshera is set to arrive in cinemas on July 22. The film stars Ranbir in a double role while Vaani plays his younger version’s love interest. The film stars Sanjay Dutt in a negative shade. Shamshera is Vaani and Ranbir’s first film together. It is also Ranbir’s first film in four years. The actor was last seen in 2018’s Sanju.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi version of the popular Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Tom Hanks played the lead role in the 2014 film. The Robert Zemckis directorial was inspired by true historical events. It narrated the story of a man with low IQ, who recounted his early years of life through important historical events.

