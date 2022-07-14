Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya Host Laal Singh Chaddha Screening For Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi

Aamir Khan’s highly-anticipated film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is gearing up for a theatrical release on August 11. Directed by Advait Chandan, who has previously worked with Aamir Khan on Taare Zameen Par as an assistant production manager, is at the helm of the actor’s comeback film. Ahead of the film’s release, Aamir and his co-star Naga Chaitanya held a special screening for eminent Telugu personalities Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli and director Sukumar.

In a photo shared online, the PK actor can be spotted sitting with South Megastar Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli and director Sukumar while Naga Chaitanya joined him. It comes as no surprise that the power-packed picture has now gone viral.

For the unversed, Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya star as friends in the film. Laal Singh Chaddha would mark Chay’s first Bollywood project. Speaking with Film Companion, Chaitanya said, “One thing is for sure that, what I have learnt in last 12 years, I learnt from him in 45 days. He has taught me more than that. He’s got this amazing magic that he can rub off, influence people without even trying. He’s not doing that on purpose, it’s just the amount of knowledge he has, the human being that he is. He is such a lovely person."

Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 American Film Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chadha would depict several decades in the life of a slow-witted and kindhearted man who witnesses and unwittingly influence several defining historical events in 20th Century India.

Besides Aamir and Chaitanya, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Aamir Khan Production and Viacom18 Studios, the film’s music has been composed by Pritam. The movie trailer that was launched at the finale of 2022 Indian Premier League on May 29 became an instant rave among fans and critics alike.

Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film was met with negative reviews from critics and audiences.

