Aamir Khan on Bollywood Films Failure: 'You're Picking Something Bulk of India Is Not Interested In'

Aamir Khan has spoken out about why South films have been dominating Bollywood movies at the box office. Most recently, South films like “RRR", Allu Arjun-led “Pushpa" and Yash’s “KGF: Chapter 2" did wonders in the Hindi-speaking belt, while most of the Bollywood films, barring Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and The Kashmir Files, failed to generate buzz.

During the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar asked Aamir if there was a shift that’s happened in Hindi movies recently in terms of tonality, before blaming the actor for it.

“There’s a tonality that KGF has or Pushpa has that Hindi cinema actually used to have. We actually let go of it and you’re responsible," Karan said. He further explained the reason behind it, saying, “In the year 2001, you (Aamir) came up with two films ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Lagaan’, both had new sensibilities, both had a new syntax in cinema then after that you came up with a film ‘Rang De Basanti’ in 2006, then you made ‘Taare Zameen Par’ right after that, with the result you started making a certain audience and filmmakers."

To this, Aamir quickly responded, “No, you’re wrong. Those were all heartland films. Those movies had emotions. Those movies had emotions. They reach the common man. It’s something that you will emotionally connect to. ‘Rang De Basanti’ is a very emotional film. It touches the people at grassroots."

Aamir then went on to explain why Hindi films couldn’t be working for a larger audience. “I am not saying make action films or crude films. Make good films with great stories but choose topics that are relevant to most people. I’m not saying we are doing something wrong. Every filmmaker has the freedom to make what they want. But when you are picking something that the bulk of India is not really interested in… There are niche people who are interested. So when you start, you choose to make a niche film. Most of us don’t realise that. That’s what I feel is the difference. For example, Dangal had a fine sensibility but it is a very rooted film."

Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor. The film will hit the theatres on August 11.

