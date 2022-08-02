Aamir Khan Wants Tom Hanks to Watch Laal Singh Chaddha: Yet to Hear Back from His Team | Exclusive

Aamir Khan returns to the big screen after four years with Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, has created a lot of buzz on social media. Written by Atul Kulkarani, it is the official Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Oscar Winning Forrest Gump. In a recent roundtable with the media, Khan, who plays the leading role in the film, spoke about the comparisons. “There will always be comparisons. We have managed to make the film we want to. Let’s see what the audience says."

When News18.com asked whether he has plans to show Lal Singh Chaddha to Hanks, Khan said, “I have written to Tom Hanks. I have got feedback from his team that they are checking his schedule for that. I would really love to show the film to him as I am curious about how he would react."

The two actors met in 2015 during a meeting with Steven Spielberg when the Jurrasic Park director was filming Bridge Of Spiess, along with Hanks in Germany. Spielberg introduced Khan to Hanks and referred to him as the ‘James Cameron of India.’ The Cast Away actor also said he knew Khan and was familiar with his work. He added that he had watched his film 3 Idiots multiple times.

The Hindi version is directed by filmmaker Advait Chandan. It is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The original film was distributed by Paramount Pictures, who will also be the overseas distributor for Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor says, “The team at Paramount Pictures saw the film and they have really liked it. They decided to distribute the film globally and we couldn’t be happier."

The Dangal actor also admitted that adapting classic like Forrest Gump comes with its own challenges, which is why he was initially reluctant to hear the script. “A film like Forrest Gump that is a cult classic is difficult to adapt. That is why I didn’t listen to the script for 2 years. It like saying ‘let’s remake Mughal-E-Azam’. But when I heard the script, I was blown. I decided that this is something that I really want to make."

