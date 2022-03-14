Aamir Khan Opens Up on Son Junaid's Debut With YRF, Daughter Ira's Mental Health Struggles | Exclusive

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, in a recent interview with News18 India, shared that he regrets not spending much time with his family for his career. He also spoke about his kids Junaid and Ira, from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. The actor’s son will be making his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Chopra’s Maharaja, which will reportedly be helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra. He revealed that Junaid was drawn towards acting for a long time and appeared for several screen tests but he never revealed to anyone that he was Aamir Khan’s son.

The actor said, “Junaid will be entering the industry soon. I have always told my kids that I will support them in whatever they wish to learn. Once, Junaid approached me and said that he wants to learn theatre. I asked him whether he has any interests in films, to which he answered that while he has an interest in films, he is more interested in theatres and wants to learn that. He then went to a drama school in LA and was mentored there for 2 years and worked for another year at a company. Then he returned to Bombay and did around 5-6 plays in the city."

Advertisement

He continued, “And, wherever there were screen testing for the casting of any film, Junaid used to reach there. He went for a screen test for Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy but was not selected there. He never mentioned to anyone that he was my son. That’s neither my nature nor his. So, he made his own journey. He learnt theatre, he did plays, he got rejected from 15-20 places."

Sharing how he landed his debut films with YRF, he further added, “Ultimately, he got a film with Yashraj. Coincidentally, Adi (Aditya Chopra) saw one of his screen tests and liked it and offered him a script. The screen test was not for one of his films but he liked him as an actor and decided that he wants to work with him. He called me one day to inform me that he has a role for Junaid but I told him to speak with Junaid directly as he takes his own decisions. Then Junaid listened to the script and gave the screen test for the role and got selected for the part. So it makes me happy to think that he had his own journey from the very beginning."

Advertisement

Khan also opened up on his daughter Ira Khan and her ambitions towards helping people with mental health issues. The star kid has opened up on her mental health issues a lot of times. Back in 2021, she shared a video on her official Instagram handle where she spoke about healing from depression.

Advertisement

“Ira opened a company called the non-profit company which deals with mental health. She is connected to this topic and wants to work for the same. She wants to help the mentally distraught people in the country. That’s her area of interest and I am also working with her on this," he said.

Aamir continued that his daughter is doing a lot of research on this font with a small team of whose he is a part as well. He also shared that he went to their office for three months continuously and she is much better now. “She has faced many challenges in her life and I am happy to see that she is fighting it very strongly and showing courage. And I have seen a big improvement in her as well. However, I won’t comment much on her struggles because only she has the right to speak about them. But what makes me happy is that despite having her own problems, she is ready to help others," he concluded.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.