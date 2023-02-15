Veteran actor Javed Khan Amrohi’s demise left the nation in shock. Amrohi, a familiar face from TV and film, died of lung failure in a hospital on Tuesday; he was 73. While the entertainment industry is in a state of shock to know about Amrohi’s demise, his Andaz Apna Apna co-star Aamir Khan has penned an emotional note for the actor, as the Ghajini star recalled working with his Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke co-actor.

In an Instagram post, Aamir Khan Productions wrote, “Javed Ji, You never failed to fill the room with joy and warmth. Your pure heart and positive energy will be dearly missed." Aamir Khan is not personally on social media, having officially quit in 2021 and the accounts run by his production house post on his behalf.

Advertisement

See the post shared by Aamir Khan Productions here:

Aamir and Javed appeared in three films together, starting with Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke in which he had a small role. In Andaz Apna Apna, he played Anand Akela, one of Raveena Tandon’s many suitors who withdraws from the field to assist Amar and Prem, played by Aamir and Salman Khan. He was cast as Ram Singh in Lagaan, where he had a glorious moment of screen rebellion in which he quit the service of his British masters as the climactic cricket match was played.

Having started his career with theatre after graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Amrohi appeared in smaller yet pivotal roles in over 150 films and close to a dozen TV shows.

Javed Kumar Amrohi started his career on stage and appeared in films like Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Noorie in the 70s. He had prominent roles in TV shows like Nukkad, yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Mirza Ghalib. He was best-known for his work in TV and later film appearances like Andaz Apna Apna and Lagaan.

Advertisement

Amrohi’s other notable titles are ’90s hit films such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Laadla, Ishq, and the 1988 TV series Mirza Ghalib. His last reported film credit was Sadak 2 (2020), in which he reprised his role of Pakya from the 1991 original Sadak.

Read all the Latest Movies News here