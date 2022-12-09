Aamir Khan Performs Special Puja At Office With Kiran Rao, Son Junaid Khan Makes A Rare Appearance

Actor Aamir Khan was seen performing a special puja at the office of his production house, Aamir Khan Production, on Thursday. The pictures of the actor decked up in traditional outfits and performing the prayer ceremony were shared by Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan on Instagram. The actor was seen wearing a long blue T-shirt with a pair of denim and a topi. He was joined by his ex-wife Kiran Rao and his son Junaid Khan.

In the pictures, Aamir was seen with a puja thaali in his hand and a tilak on his forehead. Besides the heartwarming puja pictures, Advait also shared pictures of the staff working at the production house. While the reason for the puja was unknown, fans were thrilled to see Aamir in this avatar and thanked Advait for giving them a glimpse of Junaid as well.

Aamir Khan had recently announced his break from acting citing the reason that he wants to spend some time with the family. On Wednesday, while walking down the red carpet of Salaam Venky’s premiere, Aamir Khan made it clear that he would not feature in any projects for at least a year. He stated, “I am not doing anything. From the last many years, I have been working continuously so right now I want to spend some time with my family. Paani foundation ka bhi kaam chal rha hai, aur bhi thoda kaam chal rha hai, so I will come back to acting after an year. You can see me in this small role."

