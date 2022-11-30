Aamir Khan Poses With Ex-Wife Kiran Rao, Son Azad as They Are Clicked at the Airport, See Pic

Aamir Khan with his ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao had flown for a vacation a week ago. Now the adorable family is back in town and was papped at the airport sporting cheerful smiles while interacting with the photographers. Needless to say, the three of them looked in good spirits after spending quality family time away from the limelight. On Tuesday, Aamir Khan along with Kiran Rao and Azad Rao had momentarily stopped to pose for the Paparazzi. The 3 Idiots star wore a simple navy blue T-shirt and black trousers.

He also flaunted a full-fledged grey beard. On the other hand, Kiran Rao donned a white T-Shirt and black trousers. Azad also complimented her mother in his white tees and purple sweatpants. As the trio stood for the pictures, Azad winced a little when the flash went off but he continued to keep smiling afterwards.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, now separated but on good terms, go way back to the time of Lagaan where Rao was an assistant director to Gowariker. The two of them later got married in 2005 and gave birth to Azad Rao through a surrogate mother in 2011. However, in 2021, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao decided to end their marriage but co-parent Azad together.

Earlier this year, while speaking with News18 Hindi Aamir Khan had opened up about his separation with Kiran Rao and also his first wife Reena Dutta. He had shared, “Somewhere I didn’t shoulder my responsibilities. I would start with my parents, my siblings, my first wife - Reena ji, Kiran ji, Reena’s parents, Kiran’s parents, my children, all these people I am talking about are my close ones. When I was 18, when I joined the film industry, I got so absorbed, I wanted to learn so much, I wanted to do so much that I somewhere — today I realise — people who were close to me, I couldn’t give them time the way I wanted to."

On the professional front, Aamir Khan’s most recent film Laal Singh Chadha couldn’t perform at the Box Office. Quite recently, the actor had given a statement where he said he would be taking a break from acting to spend time with his family.

