Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi Reunite But It's Not For 3 Idiots Sequel

Aamir Khan and R Madhavan join Sharman Joshi to promote the latter's film Congratulations. Fans get nostalgic.

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 20:39 IST

Mumbai, India

Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan starred in the 2009 film 3 Idiots.
Guess what happened on Friday? Our favourite Bollywood trio reunited after years. Well, we are talking about none other than Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi aka Rancho, Farhan and Raju from the 2009 blockbuster film 3 Idiots. But this time, they united to promote Sharman’s upcoming film ‘Congratulations’ with a hilarious video. Sharing the same on his Instagram handle Sharman wrote, “3 idiots are promoting “congratulations" film which is releasing today @sharmanjoshi @actormaddy @aamirkhanproductions".

In the video, the stars were seen sharing warm hugs and getting into a banter as they promoted Sharman’s film.

Soon after the video was shared online, it left netizens nostalgic. Several fans reacted to it. While some demanded the sequel of 3 Idiots, others recalled and praised the film. One of the users wrote, “So good to see you guys together after so long 😍". “We want #3idiotsagain #3idiotssequel," another comment read. “Bohot badhiya 3 idiots movie firse banao sir ji ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥," a third user commented. “Are 3 idiots ka sequal aa raha hai kya❤️😍" read another comment. Watch the video shared by Sharman Joshi here:

Talking about 3 Idiots, the film was helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and was released back in 2009. It was one of the highest-grossing films of that time. The film remains evergreen as it struck the right chords within the youth. The movie also starred Boman Irani and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles.

Speaking of Congratulations, the family drama that will star Sharman Joshi and Manasi Parekh Gohil in the lead. The film also stars Jayesh Barbahya, Ami Bhayani, Archan Trivedi and Swati Dave in key roles. The poster created a lot of buzz online as it presented Joshi as ‘pregnant’. ‘Parenthood has no gender,’ the poster read.

first published: February 03, 2023, 20:39 IST
last updated: February 03, 2023, 20:39 IST
