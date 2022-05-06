Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Team Up for Anurag Basu’s Next; Project in Scripting Stage?

Superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan would reportedly be coming together for the second time for an upcoming project backed by Aamir Khan Productions. Recently there has been more talk that preparation and pre-visualization of the motion film are taking place and that filmmaker Anurag Basu will be directing the film. Ranbir Kapoor had a cameo in Aamir Khan starrer PK and that was the first time the two actors shared screen.

Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the development who said, “Anurag Basu is trying to develop a screenplay for Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. While the basic idea has been conceptualised by AKP aka. Aamir Khan Production, it’s Basu who has come on board to weave a screenplay with the in-house team of actors. The movie is in a very nascent stage at the moment, in fact, the duo of AK and RK will decide on doing it only once they are absolutely satisfied with the final output."

Khan and Kapoor had apparently made it clear that the audience would expect a lot and that the project should happen slowly and perfectly to ensure that it is a box office hit and goes down as Indian cinema’s biggest spectacle. The source continued, “It’s a high on VFX project, and hence an extremely risky proposition. Being the perfectionist that Aamir is, he wants to have a visual blueprint of what the film would look like. If everything falls in the right place, the film will take off sometime next year. Right now, it’s in a very very nascent stage, with the two actors agreeing in principle on the idea of coming together on one of India’s biggest cinematic spectacles."

Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor have worked together on Barfi and Jagga Jasoos. Anurag Basu, who has been Aamir Khan’s fan for years now, has explored the possibility of working with the superstar. On Khan’s work front, he is all set to appear in the official remake of Campeons, a Spanish film directed by RS Prassana. According to Pinkvilla, the movie will probably kick off after the release of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadda, which is slated to be released on August 11th this year. The movie will also star Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles.

Ranbir Kapoor has hands full on the work front this year. Kapoor will be starring in Luv Ranjan’s directorial film, Animal. He is also geared up for the release of Bhramastra with his wife, Alia Bhatt. He also has Shamshera and Luv Ranjan’s next in his lineup.

