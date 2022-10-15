Aamir Khan Recreates Iconic Andaz Apna Apna Scene, Watch

Aamir Khan recently recreated one of his iconic scenes from his comedy film, Andaz Apna Apna. The actor enacted the popular bus scene with Khatron Ke Khiladi star Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu and social media users are loving it. The duo recreated the scene from the 1994 film where the characters of Aamir Khan and Salman Khan first met and asked each other about their clothes and boast about their frequent foreign travel. In the video, Aamir mouths his own dialogue while Faisal takes up Salman's.

Watch the video below.

The video was originally shared by Faisal Shaikh on his Instagram handle. Along with the video, he wrote, “Toh baat aaise hai, Aamar Prem jaise hai”. He went on to say that he still doesn't know how to express how he feels. He went on to call Aamir Khan a true inspiration.

Faisal also shared photos of himself with Aamir and revealed that he was completely overwhelmed after spending time with the legend. He also called him a true source of inspiration. In another post, he was seen chilling with Aamir Khan and playing games. He wrote, “Aur ye thi Aamar Prem Ki Kahani". Faisal went on to say that he had a fantastic day with the one and only Aamir Khan. He admitted that he had no idea how the day had gone by. Faizal also stated that he will remember everything about the actor including his wit, grace, moves, and wise words.

Viral Bhayani also shared the video on Instagram which went on to garner major traction from fans. One of the users wrote, “This video is ruling everywhere”. Another one commented, “2 Kings in 1 frame, love it”. A third user wrote, “Literally watching this video on repeat”.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is seen in the recently released film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Advait Chauhan directorial is an official remake of the Hollywood hit film, Forrest Gump. The film is currently streaming on OTT giant, Netflix.

