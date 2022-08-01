Aamir Khan Responds to Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha Trend, Naga Chaitanya Disturbed with Highlight On Personal Life

Aamir Khan opened up about the Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend and said, “I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. But it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film."

Naga Chaitanya, who will be making his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, said that he is disappointed with his personal life grabbing headlines rather than his professional life. He also said how there are so many speculations about his personal life which are not even true.

The team of Liger today met with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan. Lead actor Vijay Deverakonda sported a big smile while he stood beside Salman and Chiranjeevi. Director Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur were also present.

Kiara Advani had rang in her birthday with Shershah co-star and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. Now, their leaked pictures from a day of shopping in Dubai are going viral. Kiara’s brother is also present.

The shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani was wrapped up today. From Karan Johar, to Dharmendra to Ibrahim Ali Khan and Arhaan Khan who assisted in the film, everyone shared their memories and heartfelt messages.

