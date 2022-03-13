Aamir Khan Reveals Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Gave Him The Best Birthday Gift Ever: 'My Love For Her Grew' | Exclusive

Aamir Khan, on the eve of his 57th birthday, revealed that he received the best birthday gift ever earlier this week. The actor, speaking with News18 India, revealed that his ex-wife Kiran Rao presented him with the best birthday gift he could ask for. Aamir revealed that earlier this week after Kiran returned from a month-long shoot schedule in Bhopal, the former couple sat down together for a chat. It was then that Aamir asked her to list his weaknesses and drawbacks so that he could work on them.

“Kiran was away for a month, busy with a shoot in Bhopal and she returned a few days ago. So we were sitting together and I generally asked her, ‘Kiran, you know me the best, can you tell me such things — given that I am going through a phase where I’m trying to improve as a person, trying to focus on my weaknesses — can you tell me a few things that you feel are my weaknesses and drawbacks on which I should focus on?’ She gave me a list of ten to 12 points, that I sat and wrote as well. So that was my life’s best birthday gift," the Laal Singh Chaddha actor revealed.

“The points that she gave me, they were so on point, I wondered, ‘Yes, she’s actually right! I am like this, these are my drawbacks.’ That’s why I feel it’s the best birthday gift of my life. She pointed out my weakness with honesty and love, no one tells you what she told me. Uss baat ki main izzat bhi karta hoon aur mera pyaar badd gaya hai unke liye (I respect it and my love for has further increased,)" he added.

Aamir and Kiran were married for 15 years before they announced their separation in July 2021. While announcing their separation, Aamir and Kiran said in a statement, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does." Aamir and Kiran said they would remain devoted parents to their son Azad, who they would nurture and raise together.

