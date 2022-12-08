Aamir Khan Reveals The Reason Behind Taking A Years Sabbatical From Acting, Says 'I Want To...'

Aamir Khan’s remake of the critically-acclaimed Forrest Gump was the most anticipated film of the year. Despite the hard work that had gone into making the film, it couldn’t amass the requisite numbers at the Box Office. Owing to the failure, Aamir Khan had recently announced his break from acting citing the reason that he wants to spend some time with the family. However, the actor would be seen in a cameo in Revathy’s upcoming directorial Salaam Venky.

On Wednesday, while walking down the red carpet of Salaam Venky’s premiere, Aamir Khan made it clear that he would not feature in any projects for at least a year. He stated, " I am not doing anything. From the last many years, I have been working continuously so right now I want to spend some time with my family. Paani foundation ka bhi kaam chal rha hai, aur bhi thoda kaam chal rha hai, so I will come back to acting after an year. You can see me in this small role."

Speaking about Salaam Venky, Aamir Khan shared, “Every artist has done such a good job Kajol and Vishal. Each and every actor has done so well. I am very happy and proud to be part of this film.I am glad Revathy gave me that opportunity."

While announcing his sabbatical, Aamir Khan had said earlier, “I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it’s not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor."

Meanwhile, Salaam Venky would tell the story of a boy with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and his bond with his mother. Apart from Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in prominent roles, the film will also feature Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj, Kamal Sadanah and Aahana Kumra. Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal and Varsha Kukreja under the banners BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, Salaam Venky is set to release in cinemas on December 9, 2022.

