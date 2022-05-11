Aamir Khan, RS Prasanna Team Up For Sports Drama; Filming To Start After Laal Singh Chaddha Release: Report

The second half of 2022 is likely to keep Aamir Khan on his toes. The actor will not only be releasing his new movie Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an adaptation of Forrest Gump, with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead but he has also reportedly signed a new movie.

If a new report is to be believed, Aamir Khan is teaming up with director RS Prasanna of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame for a sports drama. The film is said to be inspired by the 2018 Spanish film, Campeones. The film revolves around a temperamental basketball coach who forms a team comprising intellectually-disabled players for the Special Olympics.

According to Mid-Day, Aamir had hinted at a collaboration with Prasanna on his birthday earlier this year and now, the film’s production has begun at a steady pace. So much so that the team is planning on starting filming in September, a few days after Aamir releases Laal Singh Chaddha.

Advertisement

“Aamir wants to commence work on the film after the August release of Laal Singh Chaddha. Given the sports drama’s subject, it will be largely shot outdoors. The makers wanted to avoid filming in the city in the rains. So, beginning September, it will be a two-month straight shoot," a source informed the daily.

The team is reportedly going to erect a set in Mumbai’s Film City for the first schedule. It is also reported that another production from Aamir’s production, titled Preetam Pyaare, went on floors in Lucknow last week.

While fans wait for Aamir to formally announce the project, the actor has been busy with the promotions of Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir has already released a song from the August release, titled Kahani, and is now gearing for the release of the second track titled Main Ki Karaan. The song has been sung by Sonu Nigam.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.