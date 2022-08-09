Aamir Khan Says He Doesn't Believe in Perfection: 'This Tag Was Given to Me by the Media Because...'

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Advait Chandan who has previously worked with Aamir on Taare Zameen Par as an assistant production manager, this movie would mark the actor’s comeback after a long sabbatical. It would depict several decades in the life of a slow-witted and kindhearted man who witnesses and unwittingly influence several defining historical events in 20thcCentury India. Aamir Khan, who is often termed a perfectionist has revealed in a recent interaction that he doesn’t believe in perfection.

Advertisement

During an exclusive segment called ‘Best Interview Ever’ with IMDB, the 3 Idiots actor shared, “I don’t believe in perfection because I find that beauty lies in imperfection. I don’t think I’m a perfectionist. I think this tag was given to me by the media because I had a very long period in which I didn’t have a film that didn’t work."

He further explained that he is the kind of person who prefers magic over perfection. Elaborated on the point, Aamir said, “What I really love is magic and a magical moment is much more attractive to me than something that is just perfect."

The Dangal actor also talked about some of the most path-breaking films from his career like Ashutosh Gowariker directorial Lagaan. Set in 1893, during the late Victorian period of India’s colonial British Raj, the film followed the inhabitants of a village in Central India, who, burdened by high taxes and several years of drought, are challenged by an arrogant British Indian Army officer to a game of cricket as a wager to avoid paying the taxes they owe. The villagers face the arduous task of learning a game that is alien to them and play for a victory. The film went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2001.

Advertisement

Reuniting with the prop bat that had hit the winning six in the iconic sports drama movie, Aamir Khan shared, “This is the design of the bats the Lagaan team used, and Nitin Desai had made these bats and they are actually one piece. It’s a single piece, so there’s no absorption of shock. When you hit the ball, you get a bit of a zing in your elbows. And since it’s a single-piece thing, it’s quite heavy. It’s much heavier than a normal bat and difficult to wield. So, it was tough for us."

Advertisement

Laal Singh Chaddha which is slated to release on August 11 has got fans and movie buffs at the edge of their seats. It’s only a matter of time before the audience would get to see the Hindi adaptation of the critically-acclaimed Hollywood Film Forrest Gump.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here