Aamir Khan Says He’s Not Ready for ‘Mahabharat’: ‘It’s Not a Film, It’s Much Deeper Than That’

For a long time, it has been said that Aamir Khan would be making the silver screen adaptation of the epic, Mahabharat. It was said to be a magnum opus that would be made on a whopping budget of over 1000 crores. Now, while promoting Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor was asked about the film, and he said that he is not ready for the film yet.

Talking to Indian Express, Aamir Khan said, “When you’re making Mahabharat, you’re not making a film, you’re doing a yagna. It’s not a film, it’s much deeper than that. So I’m not ready for that. I’m afraid to bring it out in the fore. Mahabharat will never let you down, you might let it down."

Aamir had previously revealed that making ‘Mahabharat’ was a dream for him. Aamir had told PTI, “It is a desire. The project is huge. It is a dream project for me. But if I decide today that I am making it, I will have to give 20 years to it. This is why I am scared, if I say yes and decide to make it, five years will go only in research and then to execute it…. the material is very exciting for me."

Aamir Khan is currently awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. The official remake of Tom Hanks’s starrer Forrest Gump, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and will mark the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya. It will hit the theatres on the 11th of August, and will clash with Aanand L. Rai’s Raksha Bandhan, which stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

