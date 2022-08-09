Aamir Khan Screened Laal Singh Chaddha for Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat?

Aamir Khan is all geared up for the release of his film Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan. An official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in important roles. The Advait Chandan directorial will release on the big screen on August 11. Recently, a premiere was held in Mumbai for the film. Now, reports state that Aamir had gone to Mannat to show the film to his dear friend, Shah Rukh Khan.

As per ETimes TV, the two actors talked for a while and then watched Laal Singh Chaddha. The report also adds that SRK showered compliments over Aamir for his upcoming film. Meanwhile, reports also state that Shah Rukh Khan will be playing an important role in the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Forrest Gump. While Aamir Khan fills the big shoes of Tom Hanks, who won an Academy Award for his performance in the original film, Kareena Kapoor plays Aamir’s lady love. Mona Singh has been roped in to play his mother in the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha was among the many movies that were hit by the pandemic. The filming had begun in 2019 but it came to an abrupt halt in 2020 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. The shoot was resumed a few months later. Aamir and his co-star Naga Chaitanya had traveled to Ladakh to shoot a portion of the film.

Meanwhile, talking of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor has three big releases lined up for next year. He will be coming back to the big screen with Pathaan which will release on January 25, 2023. He will reunite with Deepika Padukone in the film. It also stars John Abraham. Next, he will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara, which will be followed by Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

