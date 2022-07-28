Aamir Khan Smokes A Pipe, Kareena Kapoor Engrossed In Conversation In Leaked Koffee With Karan 7 Pics

A new set of pictures from the sets of Koffee With Karan 7 have leaked online showing behind-the-scenes moments from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s episode. The actors are appearing on the show to promote their upcoming release Laal Singh Chaddha. News18 Showsha’s source had confirmed that they shot for their appearance earlier this week.

In the pictures, Kareena was seen wearing an all-black outfit while Aamir kept it simple with a white kurta and denim pants. In one of the pictures, the actors were seen engrossed in separate conversations in the green room while in another, Aamir was seen smoking a pipe. In the same picture, Karan was seen posing with fans on the sets.

Earlier this week, News18 Showsha learnt that Aamir shot for an episode with Kareena on Tuesday evening. A source reveals that Aamir and Karan had an interesting discussion on the North-South divide. Karan also questioned Khan about his choice of films and whether he purposefully chooses projects with a social message. “Both of them had an interesting take on what is going wrong with Hindi cinema and the rise of films from down South. They also discussed the future of Bollywood and how OTT has woken up the industry to come up with some interesting subjects."

Karan also spoke to the Dangal actor about his relationships with his ex-wife Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta. “Karan had an intense discussion with Aamir about his cordial relationships with both Reena and Kiran and how they are still a part of the family. He also discussed about the dynamics with his kids Junaid, Ira and Azad," adds the source.

Kareena later confirmed that she shot for the episode with an Instagram post. She revealed her outfit for the episode and confirmed her appearance. It is to see when the episode releases.

