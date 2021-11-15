Aamir Khan Snapped Outside Ex-Wife Reena Dutta's Mumbai Residence; See Photos

Catching Aamir Khan in the paparazzi realm is unusual, and when we do, we are left beaming from ear to ear. Last night, photographers caught Aamir in his casual best in Bandra. The PK actor is well-known for his impeccable sense of intellect. Recently, Aamir, who was in the news for his divorce, arrived late at night at the home of his ex-wife, Reena Dutta.

As he paid a visit to Reena, the celebrity got the cameras clicking in his inventive ensemble that comprised silver dhoti bottoms teamed with a sleek solid light-yellow T-shirt. The actor made sure he was wearing his mask and obeyed the new COVID-19 rules.

Aamir was previously married to Reena for 16 years before marrying Kiran Rao. They got divorced in 2002. Although it was not a harsh separation, Aamir once stated that their divorce was "difficult for both of them." He had previously stated that he and Reena married while they were both extremely young. He described their connection as 'special,' stating that she is one of three ladies in his life who are extremely important parts of him.

Aamir and Reena have two children together, Ira and Junaid. Both the kids are close to Aamir's second ex-wife, Kiran. Ira and Junaid are also expected to make their Bollywood debuts shortly. Ira has even taken on the role of director for a play, while Junaid is set to debut as an actor shortly. Aamir will next be featured in Laal Singh Chadha, which will be released next year. The actor will be seen once again with co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan in this film.

On the 20th anniversary of Lagaan, which was released in 2001, Aamir held a press conference and recounted notable moments from the film. When asked what has stuck with him all these years, the actor recounted how wife Reena helped him make his ambition a reality. Reena, who debuted in Bollywood with Aamir's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, made a significant stride forward by producing Lagaan. It was Reena's first time producing a movie.

