Aamir Khan Spotted For The First Time After Laal Singh Chaddha Debacle; Takes Selfie With a Fan

Aamir Khan was snapped on Thursday for the first time days after his recent movie Laal Singh Chaddha was released and turned out to be a disaster at the box office. The actor was spotted hanging out in San Francisco. A social media user user named Natasha took to Twitter and shared a selfie with Aamir. In the picture, he was seen posing in a blue full-sleeve T-shirt. He also tied a sweater around his waist and added glasses to his look.

Sharing the selfie, the Twitter user wrote, “Yesterday in unexpected unbelievable I’m still unwell twists (sic)." Natasha also added in the comments section, “I asked him what’s he up to in SF and he said “just walking around" consistent (sic)!!!!"

As reported by Mid-Day, Aamir is in US for a two-month holiday. A source cited by the news portal claimed, “Given his perfectionist streak, Aamir had single-mindedly dedicated the past three years to Advait Chandan’s directorial venture. The actor wanted to take some time off before he got consumed by his next project. While the audience’s response to ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been heartbreaking, he has taken it in his stride. The actor wants to utilise the next few weeks to negotiate international sector release plans for the ‘Forrest Gump’ adaptation, while also enjoying the much-deserved break."

This is for the first time that Aamir Khan has been snapped in public after his recent movie Laal Singh Chaddha failed terribly at the box office. Released on August 11, Laal Singh Chaddha also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key roles. It was the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 movie Forrest Gump.

However, despite gaining mixed reviews from both, the audience and the critics, Laal Singh Chaddha failed to rule the box office. The film reportedly ended its run with Rs 60 crore in the country.

