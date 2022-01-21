Aamir Khan Sticks to April 14 Release Date of Laal Singh Chaddha, Issues Statement to Shut Down Rumours

Recently, a lot of rumours had been doing the rounds about Aamir Khan’s next production Laal Singh Chaddha’s release date being postponed. To quash all the rumours, the production house issued a statement on their social media handle today, clearly stating there’s no change in the release date of the film.

The statement read, “Aamir Khan Productions’ Laal Singh Chaddha’s release date stands as Baisakhi, 14th April 2022, contrary to some misleading stories. We once again would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the journey of making this film.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni."

Advertisement

After getting delayed a couple of times, April 14, 2022 was locked for the film’s release. However, some reports recently claimed that the makers are deciding to delay the release further. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on April 14, which would have clashed with Yash and Sanjay Dutt’s KGF: Chapter 2. Moreover, reports suggested that Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast will be released around that time as well.

It was said that keeping KGF’s release in mind, which is a much-anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha makers were contemplating postponing the film. Sources also said that the final leg of work is left and the team apparently feels there might not be enough time left to wrap up post-production, especially with all the VFX involved.

But the makers have now put a rest to all speculation by issuing the statement today that Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha will release on April 14, 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi in theatres worldwide.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.