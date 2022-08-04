Aamir Khan Talks About Ex-Wives on Koffee With Karan: 'Kiran, Reena And I Will Always Be A Family'

Actor Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The superstar is leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for the film’s premiere and to promote the same, he recently reached the couch of the famous chat show Koffee With Karan season 7. During his appearance, Aamir Khan opened up about his personal life and his equation with his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

During the show, Aamir Khan asserted that he has an amicable relationship with his ex-wives. He explained that no matter what happens, they’ll always be a family. The actor further added that he makes it a point to meet both of them at least once every week. Although the relationship between them has ended, Aamir confirmed that there’s genuine care that they feel toward each other.

Advertisement

“Reena and Kiran are both wonderful people so we didn’t have that kind of acrimonious moment in our relationships. I have the highest regard and respect for Kiran and Reena. I think we’ll always be a family. Reena, Junaid, Ira and me meet once a week and have dinner together. I have only love and regard for them and so do they. Kiran, Reena and I are always going to be a family," Aamir said.

Aamir Khan shares two children - Ira and Junaid Khan, with his first wife Reena Dutta. The actor later tied the knot with Kiran Rao and welcomed his son Azad Rao Khan. However, just last year, the couple announced their amicable separation via social media.

He further said, “Today when I think back, I would have liked to spend much more time with each of them even at the cost of my work. But at that time, I was in a state of mind where I was passionately following what I was doing."

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time when Aamir Khan has candidly spoken about his relationship with Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. In a previous interaction with News18, the star confirmed that he was young and had so much to learn in the acting industry that he failed to shoulder his responsibilities for his family.

“Somewhere I didn’t shoulder my responsibilities. I would start with my parents, my siblings, my first wife - Reena ji, Kiran ji, Reena’s parents, Kiran’s parents, and my children, all these people I am talking about are my close ones. When I was 18 when I joined the film industry, I got so absorbed, I wanted to learn so much, I wanted to do so much that I somewhere — today I realize — people who were close to me, I couldn’t give them time the way I wanted to. They are important to me," he said.

Advertisement

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of the American movie Forrest Gump. Apart from Aamir, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh play pivotal roles in the film. Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to hit the big screens on August 11.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here