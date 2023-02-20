Aamir Khan’s adaptation of Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chadha, that was released last year, had underperformed at the box office. A few months after that, Aamir Khan had announced that he was taking a break from acting and going to focus on his family. Apart from making two or three public appearances, the actor hasn’t shared much about his next project. But if recent reports were to be believed, Aamir Khan might tackle yet another adaptation in the form of

Campeones, but only as a producer. The actor has approached Salman Khan to headline his film.

According to the sources close to Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan has shown his inclination towards the subject of the film and if things go well, they might take it on floors in the coming months. The source revealed, “Salman too has liked the subject and is sitting with Aamir to decide on multiple aspects - right from the shooting schedule to the locations and other aspects. Both Salman and Aamir are planning to take the film on floors in June 2023."

Not only that, if everything goes as planned, Aamir Khan will be officially announcing the project on his birthday. The source stated, “The narration will happen soon. In fact, Aamir is keen to announce this epic collaboration on his birthday in March. He is hopeful that everything will fall in place by March 14."

Directed by Javier Fresser and released in 2018, Campeones was a comedy-drama film which highlighted the story of a basketball coach who works with a team of mentally disabled players as part of his community service. At the time of it’s release, Campeones had become the highest-grossing Spanish language film of 2018 in Spain. Meanwhile, an American remake titled Champions is all set to hit the theatres on March 10 of this year.

