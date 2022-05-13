Aamir Khan to Have a Cameo in Son Junaid Khan’s Web Series Pritam Pyare?

Aamir Khan’s eldest son Junaid Khan will soon be making his debut on the screen. Much has been speculated about what Junaid would begin his career with. Now, reports are doing the rounds that the starlet would be debuting with a web series. Titled Pritam Pyare, it will also have Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance.

According to a report in Mid Day, the shoot of Pritam Pyare is in full fledge. The series is under Aamir Khan’s banner- Aamir Khan Productions. The daily reported that the Laal Singh Chaddha actor took time out of his busy schedule to shoot for a cameo in the series. A source said, “Aamir joined Junaid and the team in Rajasthan on May 1. He shot for a song, and some hospital scenes in Bagar over the week. Aamir, Junaid and co-actor Sanjay Mishra filmed their portions near the heritage property, Grand Haveli and Resort, located in old Nawalgarh. Some scenes were also canned around the Koolwal Kothi hotel in the city."

The shoot of the series had rolled out in Lucknow, and it then moved to Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district. There has been no official confirmation about Aamir Khan’s appearance in the series.

Apart from Pritam Pyaare, Junaid will reportedly be seen in Maharaja, which would mark his Bollywood debut. The film will be under the banner of YRF, and will star Sharvari Wagh and Jaideep Ahlawat. The period film is said to be based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, in which a ‘Maharaj’ had filed a case against a reformer journalist named Karsandas Mulji for raising questions on the values of a sect called the Vallabhacharya Sampradaya. The Maharaj was a part of the sect and was accused of having sexual liaisons with female devotees. Junaid would play Mulji in the film.

