Aamir Khan to Host a Special Screening of Laal Singh Chaddha for Tom Hanks in the US: Report

Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor has stepped into the shoes of Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the Hindi version of his 1994 blockbuster Forrest Gump. Just like Tom Hanks, Aamir also plays the titular role in Laal Singh Chaddha. In the latest update about the film, it has been reported that Aamir will host a special screening of his film for Tom Hanks in the United States. He wants to show the 65-year-old actor his upcoming film ‘personally,’ reported India Today. A source close to the development told the publication that Aamir will reportedly hold a special screening of Laal Singh Chaddha for Tom Hanks prior to its worldwide release because he wants to know the senior actor’s ‘thoughts’ on the film.

India Today quoted the source as saying: ‘Aamir Khan is planning to keep a special screening for Tom Hanks closer to Laal Singh Chaddha's release. There is a buzz that closer to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir would hold the screening for Tom Hanks in the US (United States) or travel there to personally show him the film. It is because he wants Tom Hanks to watch Laal Singh Chaddha and share his thoughts.’

Tom Hanks played the titular role in Forrest Gump, which is an American comedy-drama based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name. The story revolves around the life of Forrest Gump – a man with a golden heart - who witnesses several historical events of the US in the 20th century.

For Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan has also shot the film in over 100 sites across India. Audiences will get the see the country’s historic events unfold through the eyes of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor. She shot part of the film during her second pregnancy.

The movie is slated to release on April 14 this year.

It has been directed by Advait Chandan and co-produced by Aamir Khan, his ex-wife Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

