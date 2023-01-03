Home » News » Movies » Aamir Khan To Play The Antagonist Opposite Jr NTR In NTR 31? What We Know

Aamir Khan To Play The Antagonist Opposite Jr NTR In NTR 31? What We Know

Prashanth Neel has been planning to rope in Aamir Khan for his NTR 31.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 12:35 IST

Bengaluru, India

Jr NTR will be seen in a rugged avatar for the upcoming film. Prashanth Neel’s last film KGF 2 was a huge hit.
Bollywood star Aamir Khan faced a setback in his career after his last film Laal Singh Chaddha failed to perform at the box office. However, he is likely to soon bounce back to films, putting his acting prowess to the test again. And this time around, in a Tollywood movie. According to reports, the PK actor will next be seen playing the antagonist in KGF director Prashanth Neel’s upcoming project, tentatively titled NTR 31. What’s more, Aamir will be sharing screen space with Jr NTR in this highly anticipated film.

As per an IANS report, Prashanth Neel has been planning to rope in Aamir Khan for NTR 31. Although the makers of the film have approached Aamir for the role of a villain, the Bollywood actor is yet to give it a thumbs up. If all goes as planned, then NTR 31 is reportedly scheduled to go on floors this year.

According to FilmiBeat, various fan pages of Jr NTR have been widely circulating the news on social media. The first-look poster of NTR 31, which was unveiled on the actor’s birthday on May 20, 2022, has already sparked enthusiasm among fans. The poster indicates that Jr NTR will be seen in a rugged avatar for the upcoming film.

RELATED NEWS

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Prashanth Neel shared, “I am super excited about the film. Please don’t ask me about the genre of that movie because it’s far off at the moment". The KGF director is currently busy with his next big-budget film Salaar. The upcoming action entertainer stars Prabhas in the lead role, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles.

Prashanth also revealed that 80 percent of the film’s shoot has been completed. Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar is slated to hit the big screens on September 28 this year.

first published: January 03, 2023, 12:06 IST
last updated: January 03, 2023, 12:35 IST
