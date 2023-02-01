Two of the biggest superstars in the country Aamir Khan and Salman Khan may be collaborating for a big budget film. Buzz is that, the duo have met multiple times to decide on a script, and that the former would be producing the film.

A source close to the development informed Pinkvilla, “Aamir Khan has offered a new film to Salman Khan, and that he is willing to produce under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions. In the last 6 months, Aamir Khan has been extensively working on the script of with his director, RS Prassana. Having the final draft in hand, Aamir feels, Salman Khan is the best fit for the larger-than-life drama and he has offered the film to Salman Khan". Reportedly, Salman too has shown interest in being a part of the project.

Sources also revealed that apart from being a producer, Aamir will also be involved creatively in ‘multiple aspects’, while RS Prasanna will be at the helm of affairs as a director. Salman will be taking a call for the project within a month. “This is the first time that Aamir is offering a film to Salman, and it is for a reason as he feels Salman would justify the film more than anyone else in the industry. It’s a script and character that justifies Salman’s aura but with strong content and a flow of emotions. It’s a subject very close to Aamir’s heart and he is hopeful to embark on a new journey with Salman," the source added.

Meanwhile, Salman has also asked Aamir to make a comeback on the big screen. After Laal Singh Chaddha, the veteran star announced going on a break for some time. The source informed, “Salman being Salman has asked Aamir to get back to acting as soon as possible. He has extended all support to Aamir, and even motivated the Perfectionist to get things rolling".

Apart from the Aamir Khan film, Salman Khan is in talks with multiple other producers and directors for his next. He will be soon seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. The actor recently made a cameo appearance in Pathaan, where he shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. The superstars sharing the screen space together received the loudest cheer at the theatres.

