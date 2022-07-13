Aamir Khan to Rrace Dance Deewane Juniors Grand Finale to Promote Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited project Laal Singh Chaddha. He will soon be seen in the grand finale episode of the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors to promote the film.

The show is hosted by actor Karan Kundrra and judged by renowned actress Neetu Kapoor, ace choreographer Marzi Pestonji along with Bollywood’s dance queen Nora Fatehi. Dance Deewane Juniors is nearing the end. The finale episodes will be aired on July 16 and July 17.

A new promo, shared by Colors TV on Instagram features Aamir Khan. The caption of the promo read, “Pratha aur Rishabh ki excitement ho gayi hai double, kyunki grand finale par aa rahe hai Aamir Khan sabse milne. Dekhiye Dance Deewane Juniors Grand Finale 16th-17th July raat 10.30 baje, sirf Colors par. Anytime on Voot."

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi version of the popular Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Tom Hanks played the lead role in the 2014 film. The Robert Zemckis directorial was inspired by true historical events. It narrated the story of a man with low IQ, who recounted his early years of life through important historical events.

Kareena Kapoor is playing the female lead opposite Aamir Khan in the movie. Telugu star Naga Chaitanya will be making his Bollywood debut with this movie. Mona Singh will also be seen in an important role. The film will be released on August 11. It will compete with Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar.

