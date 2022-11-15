Aamir Khan to Take a Break From Acting, Says 'I Want to Be With My Family, Mom, Kids'

Aamir Khan recently shocked his fans by announcing that he has taken a break from acting. The superstar was supposed to star in a film called Champions which he is producing. However, he has stepped down from the role of an actor and now will only be producing the film. During a recent media interaction, he shared that he wants to take a break from acting for a while to be with his mom and his kids.

“When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids," ANI quoted the actor as saying.

This is the first time Aamir Khan is taking a break from acting in his more than a three-decade-long career. He continued, “I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it’s not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor."

Aamir Khan was last seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film was the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The film received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. Before it’s release, it also had to face the wrath of netizens who called for its boycott.

