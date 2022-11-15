Home » News » Movies » Aamir Khan to Take a Break From Acting, Says 'I Want to Be With My Family, Mom, Kids'

Aamir Khan to Take a Break From Acting, Says 'I Want to Be With My Family, Mom, Kids'

During a recent media interaction, Aamir Khan shared that he wants to take a break from acting for a while to be with his mom and his kids.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: November 15, 2022, 07:36 IST

Mumbai, India

Aamir Khan to take a break from acting for a couple of years
Aamir Khan to take a break from acting for a couple of years

Aamir Khan recently shocked his fans by announcing that he has taken a break from acting. The superstar was supposed to star in a film called Champions which he is producing. However, he has stepped down from the role of an actor and now will only be producing the film. During a recent media interaction, he shared that he wants to take a break from acting for a while to be with his mom and his kids.

“When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids," ANI quoted the actor as saying.

Advertisement

This is the first time Aamir Khan is taking a break from acting in his more than a three-decade-long career. He continued, “I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it’s not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor."

Aamir Khan was last seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film was the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The film received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. Before it’s release, it also had to face the wrath of netizens who called for its boycott.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 15, 2022, 07:36 IST
last updated: November 15, 2022, 07:36 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar In Ice Blue Bralette And Embellished Skirt Is Making Internet Swoon, Check Out The Diva's Sultry Pictures

+22PHOTOS

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Neha Sharma, Karan Johar, Kajol, Sara Ali Khan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About