Aamir Khan To Take Shah Rukh Khan's Help To Boost Craze Around Laal Singh Chadha?

Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chadha is one of the most anticipated films. Fans have been waiting to see him on the silver screen after a 4-year-long hiatus. Despite this, there is not that much buzz about this film, which is expected from an Aamir Khan-starrer. Troubled with this, Aamir has decided to make some necessary changes to the trailer and film. He has decided to share some of his scenes with Shah Rukh Khan from this film.

According to reports, Aamir believes that this decision will amp up the buzz around Laal Singh Chadha. It is because Aamir and Shah Rukh have never shared the screen before. Makers are confident that both actors sharing screen for the first time will increase the excitement around the film. Aamir will be seen promoting the film in upcoming cricket matches for which the Indian team is playing. Makers are even planning to rope in popular social media influencers for promoting Laal Singh Chadha.

According to a report published in Box Office Worldwide, Laal Singh Chadha is expected to open with Rs 20 crore. This collection is below par when compared to Aamir’s status in the Hindi film industry. Aamir is worried about the box office clash Laal Singh Chadha will be facing from Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan. All these factors have prompted Aamir to leave no stone unturned for changing Laal Singh Chadha’s promotional strategy.

It remains to be seen whether these changes boost the excitement around Laal Singh Chadha. The film will be released in theatres on August 11. It is the remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump. Forrest Gump was based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name.

Laal Singh Chadha is helmed by Advait Chandan. Kareena Kapoor, Manav Vij, Chaitanya Akkineni, Mona Singh and other actors are there in this film. This film is bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

