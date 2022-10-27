Aamir Khan To Vijay Deverakonda, 5 Stars in Desperate Need of a Hit

To maintain their star power, actors have to consistently pull off commendable performances at the box office in this day and age of cut-throat competition. Recently, some of the stalwarts have fallen short of delivering big hits. The list carries some really big names.

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Jay K directorial Dybbuk: The Curse is Real. This film was a disaster at the box office. His other projects like Chehre and Mumbai Saga never thrived during their theatrical run.

Chiranjeevi

Advertisement

There was a time when Chiranjeevi was at the top of his game. However, it’s not the same anymore. His film Acharya was a box office failure. His recently released Godfather has also received mixed reviews.

Top showsha video

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has not had a decent box-office outing since the release of Dangal in 2016. This year was also extremely disappointing for the well-known actor whose Laal Singh Chaddha failed at the box office. Made on a roaring budget of Rs 180 crore, this film wrapped its domestic run at Rs 60 crore only.

Chaitanya Akkineni

Chaitanya Akkineni’s recent films Bangarraju, Thank You and Laal Singh Chaddha failed to create magic at the box office. These consecutive failures have dented Chaitanya’s star power as well. He has pinned all his hopes for success on the web series Dhootha directed by Vikram K. Kumar.

Vijay Deverakonda:

Vijay is currently reeling under the failure of his film Liger, which was released this year. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger failed to live up to the expectations. Vijay needs to deliver something meritorious in his upcoming films like Kushi, 2 untitled projects and VD 12.

Read all the Latest Movies News here