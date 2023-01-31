Just a day ahead of Pathaan’s release, Salman Khan was spotted outside his close friend and superstar Aamir Khan’s Mumbai residence. Now, almost a week later, Aamir’s sister has given Bollywood buffs a glimpse of their close-knit get-together. But what steals the limelight is not the rare photograph but the generosity of Aamir turning into a photographer for the family. On Monday, January 30, Aamir’s sister Nikhat Hegde shared two pictures of the meet and greet session.

In one photo, Salman shared a shy smile as he stands beside Nikhat and some other members of the family. It was the second photo that revealed it was Aamir behind the camera capturing the picture-perfect moment.

Advertisement

When not working, Salman’s fashion preference is always to follow minimalism. Following the trajectory, he chose a simple black tee and denim jeans for the casual outing. Meanwhile, a monochrome photograph showed Aamir donning a plain shirt along with statement glasses completing his look.

In a pap video from last week, Salman Khan was spotted getting escorted by a police jeep on his way to Aamir Khan’s house. Security personnel kept the media at bay to allow room for letting the actor’s car pass. Amidst tight security, the superstar did not interact with the paps as his car moved out of the frame.

Advertisement

Notably, this meeting also came at a time when Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat played the supporting role of Shah Rukh Khan’s foster mother Sabba in Pathaan. Salman Khan also played a cameo in his undercover agent avatar as Tiger in the recently released actioner. While Pathaan continues to rake up great numbers at the box office, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde. The movie is all set to release in April coinciding with Eid.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan last shared the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film failed to get much success at the box office. Following Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir announced a break from acting to focus on his personal life.

Read all the Latest Movies News here