Aamir Khan vs Askshay Kumar At Box-Office: Laal Singh Chaddha Gets More Pre-Booking

The largest Bollywood showdown in a long time is soon going to be witnessed at the theatres. This week sees the release of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. Moviegoers are eager to see both films in theatres, and advance bookings have already begun. Both the films are going to hit the big screen on August 11.

Given that, with the exception of a few films, Bollywood films have struggled to maintain a decent run at the ticket counters in the post-pandemic period. Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan are expected to bring back the audiences to the theatres.

According to Box Office India, Aamir Khan’s film has received a positive reaction in advance bookings. As a result, early bookings for the film are likely to be about Rs 8 crore. On the other hand, the advance bookings for Akshay Kumar’s film maybe half of what Aamir Khan’s movie has garnered. Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar has collected around Rs 3 crore. Despite the fact that the film is being released on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the hype around Aamir Khan’s film appears to be more.

Both films are doing well in pre-booking, though it appears that Laal Singh Chaddha is significantly ahead of Raksha Bandhan. According to the most recent data from film trade analysts, Aamir Khan’s film has sold around 12,000 tickets at theatre chains across the country over its prolonged opening weekend. Approximately 7,000 of these tickets are for August 11.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar’s film has sold around 5,600 tickets throughout the country over its prolonged opening weekend. According to reports, 3,450 tickets have been sold for the first day. Needless to say, this will have a significant impact on both films’ box office collections.

Despite this, Akshay’s film has performed better than his previous two films, Bachchan Pandey and Samrat Prithviraj. The holiday week that includes Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day is likely to increase footfalls at the theatres.

