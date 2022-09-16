Aamir Khan’s Brother Faisal Khan Claims Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered: ‘Pray Truth Comes Out’

Aamir Khan’s brother and Mela co-star Faisal Khan, in a recent interview, has claimed that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered. He also said that sometimes ‘truths’ like these do not come out and prayed that it is out soon.

Talking to Navbharat Times, Faisal Khan said, “I know that he (Sushant Singh Rajput) has been murdered. When the case will open or not, only time will tell. There are many agencies (CBI, ED, NCB) involved. The investigation is going on. Sometimes the truth doesn’t even come out. I pray that the truth comes out so that everyone knows."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat on the 14th of June, 2020. The actor is said to have ended his own life. After his death, the actor’s father had lodged an FIR against his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty. The Chehre actor was interrogated by several agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI investigation on Sushant’s death is still underway. Sushant’s family, and fans are still praying that the actor receives justice.

Recently, Sushant’s sister Meetu had shared a picture of him and written, “Sushant’s Brahmastra is enough to destroy this Bollywood. Bollywood has always wanted to dictate the public, never stopping to show mutual respect and humility. How can we let people like this be the face of our country, which is so rich in moral values? Their sorry attempt of winning the public’s love with pretentiousness has failed. Quality and moral values are the only thing that’ll win admiration and respect."

Meanwhile, Faisal Khan stirred a controversy when he claimed that his brother, superstar Aamir Khan, had imprisoned him by claiming that he is mentally unwell. He had told Navbharat Times, “I was going through that phase with my family, and then one day, Aamir called to say that he wanted my signatory rights because I am mad and can’t take care of myself. So I was told to declare before a judge that I am incapable of taking care of myself. I couldn’t understand why. So that’s when I decided to leave home."

