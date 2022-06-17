Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Gives Couple Goals With Nupur Shikhare in Matching Robes, See Cosy Pic

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is an avid social media user who never shies away from sharing her life updates with the world. She often drops mushy photos with her beau Nupur Shikhare whom she has been dating for some time now. Recently, she shared a cosy photo from their date night where the couple can be seen dressed in matching robes. Take a look:

Rumours of the two being together started doing the rounds when Ira started posting adorable pictures with Nupur on social media. Last year in February, she finally confirmed her relationship and made it official on Instagram by posting romantic pictures with her boyfriend.

Last month, Ira had shared bikini-clad photos from her birthday party, which resulted in her getting massively trolled. However, she shut down haters in a perfect way. Ira had a blast on her birthday in the presence of her parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, and others. The 25-year-old gave an inside glimpse into her special day on Instagram. However, the pictures didn’t go down well with a section of netizens, who trolled Ira for wearing a bikini around her father during her birthday celebrations.

However, she schooled trolls by uploading more photos from her birthday bash. The star kid took to her official social media handle to share more unseen photos from the party, which featured her boyfriend Nupur and actress Fatima Sana Shaikh among others. Posing confidently in a bikini, Ira wrote, “If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump… here are some more! ✌."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ira has decided not to follow her father’s footsteps in acting and instead has film direction on her mantle. She already made her stage directional debut in 2019 with Euripides’ Medea which starred her brother Junaid Khan along with Hazel Keech.

