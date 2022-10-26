Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Celebrates Diwali With Fiance Nupur Shikhare, His Mom; See Pics

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan posted pictures from her Diwali celebrations with her fiance Nupur Shikhare and his mom, Pritam Shikhare. Ira and Nupur were joined by some friends for Diwali night. And now, Ira has uploaded a slew of pictures to share with her fans on her Instagram handle.

In the pictures, Ira and Nupur were seen coordinating in traditional attires. While Ira looked elegant in a beige saree paired with a sleeveless blouse, Nupur wore a yellow kurta and teamed it with black pants. Meanwhile, Nupur’s mother Pritam donned a beautiful yellow saree for the Diwali night.

In one of the pictures, Ira was seen posing for the camera while Nupur was seen hugging her tight. A few pictures also showed Ira along with her friends. In the last picture, Ira and Nupur’s mother, Pritam was seen posing for the camera together in a garden area.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “Happy Diwali," with a smiley emoticon. As soon as she posted the pictures, fans extended greetings to her and dropped heart emojis. One of the fans wrote, “Happy Diwali to you, beautiful girl, what’s up with your father, why is he not in front of you, we miss Aamir Khan very much," while another one said, “Kerala saree." A third one wrote, “Looking beautiful and happy Diwali to you and your family," with a red heart emoji.

Recently, Ira made the headlines when she shared a video on her social media where her beau Nupur Shikhare went on his knees and proposed to her. Ira quickly said ‘yes’ and Nupur put the ring on her finger. “Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe I said yes," she captioned the beautiful moment.

On the work front, she made her directorial debut with the theatrical adaptation of Euripides’ Medea, starring Hazel Keech.

