Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Drops Unseen Pics From Engagement, Shares Cute Moment With Brother Azad

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira recently got engaged to her beau Nupur Shikhare. While social media is replete with photos from the day, Ira Khan felt like a ‘princess’ as she recently uploaded unseen pictures from the event which also included happy moments with her brother Azad Rao Khan. Ira is Aamir’s daughter from his first wife Reena Dutta. She got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on November 18 in an intimate gathering which was attended by family members and close friends.

Ira posted unseen photos of her engagement on her Instagram account. While the post had many pictures, one photo that caught everyone’s attention was Ira Khan posing with her little brother Azad Rao Khan. Azad is the son of Aamir and Kiran Rao.

Ira looked stunning as she chose to deck up in a strapless red gown with a deep neckline for her special day. While her brother looked dapper in a baby blue blazer and a crisp white shirt.

“I have never felt entirely pretty. But I did that day. I felt like a princess. I felt like I could be photographed from any angle with whatever expression and I still looked pretty,” Ira wrote in the caption

Many celebrities and fans took to the comment section to to share their good wishes for the newly engaged. Mithila Palkar and Vijay Varma dropped hearts, while Gulshan Devaiah wrote, “Sweets !! Beautiful dress loved the beat-up boots with it but please let me talk you out of wearing that wristwatch with everything.”

Rhea Chakraborty commented, “ You are (heart-eye and red heart emojis)”. Hazel Keech called her “beauty” and wrote, “I can hear your squeaky voice in the 3rd picture”. Actress Zayn Marie dropped a comment saying, “You are So beautiful. And on that day, couldn’t take my eyes off you, Iru. You were a vision in red”.

Ira’s engagement was attended by Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Imran Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Mansoor Khan among many others.

