Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Feels on 'Top of the World' With Beau Nupur Shikhare, See Mushy Pics

Besides being vocal about mental health, Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, often shares a sneak peek into her love life. The star kid is currently dating Nupur Shikhare, who is a celebrity fitness trainer. In her latest Instagram post, Ira shared a picture with Shikhare where the duo are seen posing on top of a rock. The picture featured Ira in a black tank top and off-white pair of shorts as she stood next to Shikhare who was dressed in a blue pair of shorts and navy blue vest.

Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Ira added a cheeky caption that read, “Top of the world.” Commenting on Ira’s post, Shikhare wrote, “I love you.” Friends and followers of Ira have also been admiring the adorable picture of the couple. One of the comments on the post read, “Such a lovely picture.” Another comment read, “Wow fabulous, so lovely.”

The couple marked two years of their relationship on May 31. To commemorate the occasion, Ira shared a series of pictures on the social media platform. In the pictures, Ira and Shikhare were spotted sharing some of their endearing moments. One of the pictures showed the couple having fun at Ira’s birthday party where they enjoyed a dip in the swimming pool. The duo shared laughs and hugs in the pictures. The Instagram post was accompanied by a caption that read, “It's actually been two years but it feels like it was always like this. I love you. As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. For everything.”

Replying to Ira’s caption, Shikhare had written, “I love you two. It was always meant to be like this, we just realised it 2 years back.”

Ira is Aamir Khan's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta.

