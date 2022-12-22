Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Flaunts Festive Nail-Art Ahead of Christmas, See Pics

Bollywood celebs seem to be stoked about Christmas this year. From Preity Zinta to Priyanka Chopra, they all have expressed their excitement prior to the big holiday and now Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has also joined that bandwagon whose social media following is marked by candid and unadulterated moments from her life. With Christmas just around the corner, Ira shared a bunch of pictures flaunting her festive nail-art and her fans absolutely loved her festive spirits.

On Thursday, Ira took to her Instagram handle to post some snaps of her brilliant nail-art which flaunted designs ranging from mistletoe to reindeers, gingerbread man to gift ribbons. Apart from close-up pics of her nails, one of the snaps also showed Ira sporting her nails for the camera with a subtle smile on her face. She wore an orange outfit in the picture. As her caption, Ira wrote, “Merry Christmas y’all (Christmas tree emoji). How beautiful is this nail art? I spent the whole time watching in amazement. I can’t even put on clean, neat, solid colour nail paint!"

Impressed with her nail-painting skills, fans swarmed the comment section to compliment her. One of them wrote, “Legend Girl!!" Another one commented, “This is beautiful!" Someone also said, “My favourite one is Ira Khan!!" A fan stated, “Superbbb!"

For the unversed, Ira Khan recently got engaged to her beau Nupur Shikhare. Ira and Nupur’s engagement ceremony was attended by Aamir’s ex-wife Kiran Rao, Imran Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ashutosh Gowarikar, as well as friends and family. It was back in February 2021 when Ira and Nupur made their relationship official. Last month, Nupur proposed to his lady love in front of everyone at a cycling event. Ira posted a video of Nupur kissing her and kneeling on his knees with a ring.

