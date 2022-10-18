Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Gives a Glimpse of Fiance Nupur Shikhare's Birthday Celebrations

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently celebrated her fiance Nupur Shikhare’s birthday and took to social media to leave a heartwarming video for him. The couple got engaged recently after dating for a long time. Ira took to her Instagram story section to share a video compiled of their romantic and cute moments. Sharing the video, she wrote, “It’s my fiance’s birthday." Ira also shared a video of Nupur cutting his birthday cake. He can be seen sitting in front of it, ready to cut it while Ira joins in. The couple then blows out the candles together. She also shares a photo of Nupur with cake smeared on his face.

Take a look:

Ira is Aamir Khan’s daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta. The former couple also has a son, Junaid. On the work front, Ira has decided not to follow her father’s footsteps into acting and instead has film direction on her mantle. She already made her stage directional debut in 2019 with Euripides’ Medea which starred her brother Junaid Khan along with Hazel Keech.

Meanwhile, Ira and Nupur got engaged in September this year. The couple was attending one of his cycling events post which, Nupur got down on one knee with a ring in his hand and asked Ira to marry him. The moving proposal led to Ira screaming a big ‘yes’ and they sealed the deal with a kiss. Crowds around them cheered for them. Sharing the video on Instagram, Ira wrote, “Popeye: She said yes ❤️ Ira: Hehe☺️ I said yes."

Ira and Nupur made their relationship public in 2020. Aamir Khan’s daughter took to Instagram on the occasion of Promise Day, as part of the Valentine’s Day celebration, and announced that they were dating. Ever since, they have not shied away from showing off their love on social media.

