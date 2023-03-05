Home » News » Movies » Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Kisses Her Mom Reena Dutta on the Forehead in This Adorable Pic

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Kisses Her Mom Reena Dutta on the Forehead in This Adorable Pic

Ira Khan is seen kissing her mom Reena Dutta's forehead, while Aamir Khan's ex-wife is all smiles for the camera.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 08:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Ira Khan with her mother Reena Dutta
Ira Khan with her mother Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira has shared an adorable picture with her mother Reena Dutta, which is truly unmissable. The duo appeared to be at a restaurant where they went on to pose for the camera. Ira is seen kissing her mom’s forehead, while Reena is all smiles for the camera. Along with the sweet picture, Ira wrote, “Love you, Mama.”

In the photo, Ira donned a black crochet bralette and paired it with a white linen co-ord set. She opted for a pair of earrings, a chain and a blue sling bag. For the glam, Khan kept it super minimal and completed it with a messy bun. Reena, on the other hand, donned a purple saree. Take a look at the picture below:

Ira Khan with her mother

Advertisement

Apart from that, Ira Khan recently celebrated her first Valentine's Day following her engagement to Nupur Shikhare, a fitness trainer. She posted a photo of her breakfast at a 5-star restaurant and thanked Nupur's mother, Pritam Shikhare, for making better khandvi than she did.

RELATED NEWS

She wrote, “Khandvi for breakfast at a 5-star breakfast spread. Pritam Shikhare your khandvi is better. This is not a comment on the breakfast. It's to make my to-be-mother-in-law blush and smile and gush.” She shared another picture and wrote, “You're marrying me, Nupur. Happy Pre-Valentine's Day."

Aamir Khan’s daughter got engaged to Nupur in November last year in a close-knit gathering which was attended by family members and close friends. Ira posted photos of her engagement on her Instagram account and soon went viral over social media. Ira looked stunning as she wore a strapless red gown with a deep neckline on her wedding day. Ira wrote in the caption, “The people in our lives are what makes it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome. Thank you for being there and allowing us to be seen in our proclamation of love for either other. Because that’s exactly what we wanted to do.”

Advertisement

Ira and Nupur’s engagement was attended by Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Imran Khan, and Mansoor Khan among many others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: March 05, 2023, 08:44 IST
last updated: March 05, 2023, 08:44 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+31PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Radhika Merchant, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week