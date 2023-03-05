Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Kisses Her Mom Reena Dutta on the Forehead in This Adorable Pic

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira has shared an adorable picture with her mother Reena Dutta, which is truly unmissable. The duo appeared to be at a restaurant where they went on to pose for the camera. Ira is seen kissing her mom’s forehead, while Reena is all smiles for the camera. Along with the sweet picture, Ira wrote, “Love you, Mama.”

In the photo, Ira donned a black crochet bralette and paired it with a white linen co-ord set. She opted for a pair of earrings, a chain and a blue sling bag. For the glam, Khan kept it super minimal and completed it with a messy bun. Reena, on the other hand, donned a purple saree. Take a look at the picture below:

Apart from that, Ira Khan recently celebrated her first Valentine's Day following her engagement to Nupur Shikhare, a fitness trainer. She posted a photo of her breakfast at a 5-star restaurant and thanked Nupur's mother, Pritam Shikhare, for making better khandvi than she did.

She wrote, “Khandvi for breakfast at a 5-star breakfast spread. Pritam Shikhare your khandvi is better. This is not a comment on the breakfast. It's to make my to-be-mother-in-law blush and smile and gush.” She shared another picture and wrote, “You're marrying me, Nupur. Happy Pre-Valentine's Day."

Aamir Khan’s daughter got engaged to Nupur in November last year in a close-knit gathering which was attended by family members and close friends. Ira posted photos of her engagement on her Instagram account and soon went viral over social media. Ira looked stunning as she wore a strapless red gown with a deep neckline on her wedding day. Ira wrote in the caption, “The people in our lives are what makes it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome. Thank you for being there and allowing us to be seen in our proclamation of love for either other. Because that’s exactly what we wanted to do.”

Ira and Nupur’s engagement was attended by Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Imran Khan, and Mansoor Khan among many others.

