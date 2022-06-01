Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Poses in Bikini With BF Nupur Shikhare as They Celebrate Relationship Anniversary

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan celebrated her second relationship anniversary with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and took to social media to share throwback photos from her birthday party. In the photos, a bikini-clad Ira can be seen hugging Nupur and sharing a moment with him. In one of the photos, she places a kiss on his cheeks. Sharing the photos, she penned, “It’s actually been two years but it’s feels like it was always like this. I love you❤

As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. for everything."

Last month, Ira had shared bikini-clad photos from her birthday party, which resulted in her getting massively trolled. However, she shut down haters in a perfect way. Ira had a blast on her birthday in the presence of her parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, and others. The 25-year-old gave an inside glimpse into her special day on Instagram. However, the pictures didn’t go down well with a section of netizens, who trolled Ira for wearing a bikini around her father during her birthday celebrations.

However, she schooled trolls by uploading more photos from her birthday bash. The star kid took to her official social media handle to share more unseen photos from the party, which featured her boyfriend Nupur and actress Fatima Sana Shaikh among others. Posing confidently in a bikini, Ira wrote, “If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump… here are some more! ✌."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ira has decided not to follow her father’s footsteps in acting and instead has film direction on her mantle. She already made her stage directional debut in 2019 with Euripides’ Medea which starred her brother Junaid Khan along with Hazel Keech.

