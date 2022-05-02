Home » News » Movies » Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Reviews Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi: 'Gangubai Took The Win'

Alia Bhatt in a still from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is all praise for Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film recently dropped on Netflix.

Entertainment Bureau| Trending Desk
Updated: May 02, 2022, 11:09 IST

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is highly impressed by Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ira shared her thoughts on the movie which features Alia in the titular role of a woman who was forced into prostitution but emerged as a changemaker in the society.

Sharing the poster of the movie on her Instagram account, Ira penned a lengthy note that read, “You can develop a fierce will to change the wrong around you because of the trauma you experienced, making you able to ride big waves and overcome many obstacles even then you don’t manage to legalise prostitution." Ira added that one can have money, intelligence, skill, connections, drive, passion, and great timing and may want to achieve something desperately. According to her, one can try to eradicate issues like world hunger, stopping climate change, eliminating discrimination, achieving gender equality, systematic paradigm change. Ira wrote. “Anything even slightly big that involves more than just you (because you are the only thing you have some control over)… the world is much bigger than us," read the caption.

Sharing a quote from the Netflix movie The Adam Project, Ira added “‘We are meant to work on problems our children will solve. You might find the odd solution here or there… You will die before your life’s work is done.’" Ira mentioned in the caption, “You did manage to stop one builder/organisation from tearing down the homes of thousands. Gangubai took the win. She felt genuine gratitude, pride, and joy from what she did manage to achieve." Concluding the thought-provoking caption, Ira asked her followers whether they are able to appreciate their wins.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was released in theatres on February 15. The film dropped on Netflix on April 26.

